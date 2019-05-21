South Africa

46 children hospitalised after falling ill at Limpopo primary school

21 May 2019 - 20:10 By Naledi Shange
The Limpopo education department said 46 schoolchildren were hospitalised on Tuesday after complaining of abdominal pain.
About 50 schoolchildren from Northern Academy Primary in Polokwane, Limpopo, were hospitalised on Tuesday after falling ill at school.

“Emergency personnel assessed at least 50 children and found that they had been experiencing abdominal pains as well as nausea and vomiting,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

“Once treated, the children were transported to various hospitals in the area for further treatment.”

Education department spokesperson Sam Mukondo confirmed the incident. He said 46 learners had been taken to hospital. 

It is not clear yet what caused the children to become sick.

