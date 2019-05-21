Applying for spots at these Gauteng schools? You may already be too late

Despite a rough start on Monday, nearly 300,000 learners applied online to the Gauteng education department for the 2020 academic year.

The online admissions - numbering 289,370 in total - were for grades 1 and 8.

Departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said that 136,854 applications were made for grade 1, and 152,516 applications for grade 8.

The challenges the department faced since admissions opened on Monday were, among others:

Some parents received the wrong reference number, because the feeder zone maps lagged in loading "due to the network connectivity";

Some users were logged out due to inactivity, because they were redirected to the map GIS System;

Some parents struggled to apply for twins and triplets; and

Some parents claimed schools compelled them to fill out administrative forms before accepting required documents. Mabona said: "Schools are not allowed to do such in this application period."

According to the department, some schools have already received more applications than the number of pupils they can place. These were:

Alberton High School;

Northcliff High School;

Boksburg High School;

Hoërskool Akasia;

Sir John Adamson High School;

Rand Park High School;

Hoërskool President;

Mondeor High School;

Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz; and

Pretoria High School For Girls.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: "The online application system is the future. It provides for a fair and equitable opportunity for parents to apply at public schools. We are humbled by the overwhelming support and response from parents. Once more, we apologise unreservedly to parents who were frustrated by the slowness in the first few minutes after the system switch-on."

The deadline is midnight, July 22. After this a placement period will start on August 30 to September 30.