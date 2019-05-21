'Crusaders player spat beer at me then pinched my bum,' says Cape Town woman

Allegations of homophobic behaviour by Crusaders players in Cape Town have been followed by a woman’s claim that one of the New Zealand rugby team’s stars spat beer at her and touched her inappropriately.

The Cape Town woman, who asked that her identity be withheld, said All Blacks fullback Richie Mo’unga was with a group of players when the incident happened at Arcade in Bree Street on Saturday night.

She said she challenged Mo’unga on social media about what had happened and he sent her an apology that said: “I’m really sorry for that I’m not aware that I did that.

“Obviously was intoxicated and should’ve gone home long before that stage, I’m sorry to you and your friends and want to assure you I don’t condone that behaviour and am sorry about that.”