South Africa

Electrical fault blamed after two train carriages go up in flames in Germiston

21 May 2019 - 17:15 By Naledi Shange
Passengers made a lucky escape after two train carriages caught alight at the Elandsfontein station in Germiston on Tuesday.
Image: ER24

Two train carriages caught fire at the Elandsfontein train station in Germiston, east of Joburg, on Tuesday. 

According to paramedics, the blaze broke out early in the morning, with emergency workers arriving at the scene around 7am.

"Fire services had already begun to battle the blaze, which had broken out in two of the carriages," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

"Emergency personnel set up a triage area and began to assess the passengers. Fortunately no injuries were found."

Metrorail has lost millions of rands in infrastructure in recent months, with numerous trains being set alight deliberately. 

In one of the most recent incidents, coaches worth an estimated R33m were set alight in Cape Town. 

Tuesday's incident in Germiston, however, was not the result of foul play. "It was an electric fault," said Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng.

Regular train operations had resumed by 9am, she added.

