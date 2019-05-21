Electrical fault blamed after two train carriages go up in flames in Germiston

Two train carriages caught fire at the Elandsfontein train station in Germiston, east of Joburg, on Tuesday.

According to paramedics, the blaze broke out early in the morning, with emergency workers arriving at the scene around 7am.

"Fire services had already begun to battle the blaze, which had broken out in two of the carriages," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

"Emergency personnel set up a triage area and began to assess the passengers. Fortunately no injuries were found."