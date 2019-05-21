Four dead after inhaling toxic fumes in underground tank in Cape Town

Four people have been confirmed dead after inhaling toxic fumes in Beaconvale, Parow, on Tuesday, said Western Cape police.

Captain FC van Wyk said preliminary reports revealed that the four were cleaning an underground tank with another man when they were overpowered by the fumes.

"Four of the men - aged 22, 35, 41 and 51 respectively - died inside the tank," said van Wyk.

"The fifth man was rescued by fellow employees. He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment."

Investigations into the incident are currently under way.