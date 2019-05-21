South Africa

Hawks nab bogus lawyer in Bloem court after years on the run

21 May 2019 - 19:34 By Naledi Shange
A man practising law with false qualifications was finally bust in Bloemfontein this week.
Image: Thinkstock Images.

A 47-year-old man who has been fraudulently practicing as a lawyer for several years has finally been arrested, the Hawks revealed on Tuesday.

Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said Manuel Mabesa was arrested at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court, where he had been attending to a case.

Mabesa "was arrested on July 9 2014 and charged for impersonating a lawyer, as well as defeating the administration of justice," said Steyn.

"The matter was initially set for October 21 2016 for plea and trial, but Mabesa absconded after he was granted bail.”

Police found that he had been admitted as an advocate after submitting fake university qualifications.

Mabesa appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday. His case was postponed to May 30, when he will apply for bail.

