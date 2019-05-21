'I heard them screaming for help': shack fire kills four in Port Elizabeth

"I heard them screaming for help, but we could not get to them."

These were the words of a traumatised resident who witnessed four people - two of them children - being burnt alive in a shack fire in Malabar's Extension 6 informal settlement in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday morning.

Luchnene Crotz, 33, and her eight-year-old son Dwayne were killed in the fire, together with Luchnene's sister Keisha Dolf, 13.

At the time of the fire, Luchnene's best friend Leana Leslie, 17, was also in the house.

The fire started about 6am and was mostly extinguished by residents who ran back and forth with buckets of water from a tap about 50m away.

Firefighters arrived a short while after the police and extinguished the remaining flames.