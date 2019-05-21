Manuel Chang to face fraud charges in Mozambique, not the US - Masutha

South Africa will extradite former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang to Mozambique - not the US.

“I have decided that the accused, Mr Manuel Chang, will be extradited to stand trial for his alleged offences in Mozambique,” said justice minister Michael Masutha through his spokesperson Max Mpuzana on Tuesday evening.

“I have noted that the request by the USA was submitted a few weeks prior to that of the Republic of Mozambique. However, having considered the matter in its full context, taking into account the criteria contained in both the US-SA Extradition Treaty on the one hand and the South African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on Extradition on the other, as well as the relevant facts, I am satisfied that the interest of justice will be best served by acceding to the request by the Republic of Mozambique,” said Masutha in a statement.