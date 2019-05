A fire broke out at the Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Bryanston, Johannesburg, on Tuesday, the department of correctional services said.

Regional spokesperson Zandile Mabunda said the fire started around 1pm.

"Fortunately no inmates or officials were harmed or sustained any injuries," Mabunda said. "Two cells were affected."

The department said it had the situation under control but the cause of the blaze remained unclear.