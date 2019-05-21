People of SA ‘blinded by hatred’ of Zuma

Jacob Zuma’s advocate has argued South Africans have been too “blinded by hatred” for him to understand just how deeply his rights have been compromised by the National Prosecuting Authority.

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane said the belief that Zuma was “scum” had prevented many people from acknowledging the “egregious” way he had been treated, which Zuma himself maintains is the worst violation of rights experienced in democratic SA.



