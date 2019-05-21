South Africa

People of SA ‘blinded by hatred’ of Zuma

21 May 2019 - 05:51 By Karyn Maughan
Former president Jacob Zuma in the Durban High Court on charges including fraud‚ corruption and racketeering. File photo.
Image: Jackie Clausen / Pool

Jacob Zuma’s advocate has argued South Africans have been too “blinded by hatred” for him to understand just how deeply his rights have been compromised by the National Prosecuting Authority.

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane said the belief that Zuma was “scum” had prevented many people from acknowledging the “egregious” way he had been treated, which Zuma himself maintains is the worst violation of rights experienced in democratic SA.

