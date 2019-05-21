Police looking for farm employee after murder of Makhado woman

Limpopo police are investigating a brutal murder on a farm near Makhado. The incident took place late on Monday evening or early on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the murder happened on the farm Welgevonden.

"It is alleged that the deceased, Annette Kennealy, 51, who was staying with her employee, was attacked by unknown suspects at this farm. The family members tried to call her without success, until one of them went to investigate," said Ngoepe.