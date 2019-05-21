South Africa

Police looking for farm employee after murder of Makhado woman

21 May 2019 - 18:38 By Nico Gous
Annette Kennealy, 51, was murdered late on Monday night (or Tuesday morning) on the farm Welgevonden near Makhado, Limpopo.
Image: Facebook/Annette Kennealy

Limpopo police are investigating a brutal murder on a farm near Makhado. The incident took place late on Monday evening or early on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the murder happened on the farm Welgevonden.

"It is alleged that the deceased, Annette Kennealy, 51, who was staying with her employee, was attacked by unknown suspects at this farm. The family members tried to call her without success, until one of them went to investigate," said Ngoepe.

"On arrival he found the deceased inside the house lying in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds.

"The whereabouts of the deceased's employee is unknown at this stage."

Ngoepe said it is unclear at this stage why Kennealy was murdered or if anything had been stolen.

"The police are requesting the deceased's employee - Kenny Ramatshimbila from Mauluma - to come to Makhado police station or to the nearest police station to assist with investigations in this matter."

