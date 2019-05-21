Roodepoort home affairs to remain closed after burglary

The home affairs offices in Roodepoort will be shut until further notice following a burglary at the premises, the department said on Monday.

The burglary happened on Sunday. Several computers were stolen.

“The department is unable at this stage to say when services will resume. However, the intention is to resume services as soon as possible,” the department said in a statement.

Home affairs said the incident was beyond their control and called on those who were in urgent need of their services to report to other offices.