South Africa

Roodepoort home affairs to remain closed after burglary

21 May 2019 - 06:30 By NALEDI SHANGE
The Home Affairs offices in Roodepoort will remain closed after burglars made off with computers.
The Home Affairs offices in Roodepoort will remain closed after burglars made off with computers.
Image: Facebook/Latest Jobs in South Africa

The home affairs offices in Roodepoort will be shut until further notice following a burglary at the premises, the department said on Monday.

The burglary happened on Sunday. Several computers were stolen.

“The department is unable at this stage to say when services will resume. However, the intention is to resume services as soon as possible,” the department said in a statement.

Home affairs said the incident was beyond their control and called on those who were in urgent need of their services to report to other offices.

READ MORE:

ID and passport glitches at home affairs due to system upgrade

Home Affairs branches are currently experiencing problems after a live-capture system upgrade over the weekend, the department said on Monday.
News
1 month ago

Judge calls home affairs 'disgraceful'

Eight years of damning court judgments about its treatment of immigrants have failed to make the home affairs department mend its ways, the acting ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Four dead, 20 injured in N1 'horror crash' South Africa
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa's tough cabinet choices News
  3. Law faculties get a black mark for all their white academics South Africa
  4. Struggling municipality's funds used to renovate Oscar Mabuyane's home News
  5. ANC letter warned of Ace Magashule's harm in Western Cape News

Latest Videos

Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
Jacob and Duduzane Zuma arrive at Pietermaritzburg High Court
X