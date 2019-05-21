Shaun Abrahams was 'hellbent' on charging us, says French arms firm

French arms company Thales – accused of bribing then deputy president Jacob Zuma for his "political protection" against investigations into the arms deal – has slammed former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams for being "hellbent" on charging them with Zuma.

Thales asked the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday to order that Abrahams' decision "to [re]institute the criminal prosecution [of Thales] … is inconsistent with the constitution and invalid" and must be reviewed and set aside.

It contends that Abrahams had no lawful power to reinstate the case against the company and further wants the corruption case against it permanently stayed.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), however, argues that Thales' application for judicial review of Abrahams' decision to reinstitute the prosecution against it "must fail because his decision was rational and lawful".