Three children and a woman killed in Khayelitsha house fire

Three children and a woman died in a fire on Tuesday in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

The alarm was raised at 4.50am, said Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

Three fire engines, a rescue vehicle and 14 staff members were sent to the fire, at a house in Hlomela Street, Town 2.

"The fire was extinguished at 5.20am. One adult female, two female minors and one male minor passed away as a result of smoke inhalation," said Carelse.

"One adult male sustained burn wounds and was transported to hospital.

"The cause of the fire is unknown."