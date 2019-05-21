UCT scientist honoured for helping to save Japan's bluefin tuna

A South African scientist has been honoured by Japan for his contribution to the sustainable management of the country's fisheries.

Emeritus professor Doug Butterworth from the University of Cape Town (UCT) follows in the footsteps of Hollywood star Clint Eastwood, who was awarded the same honour - the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon - seven years ago.

Other recipients include French civil engineer Gustave Eiffel, who designed and oversaw construction of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Butterworth has been given the honour - awarded for distinguished achievements in the advancement of one's field - for his contribution to ensuring sustainable use of Japan's marine living resources, in particular southern bluefin tuna, one of the world's most valuable fish.

"I am very honoured to be recognised in such company and pay tribute to the colleagues who have assisted with my work," said Butterworth.