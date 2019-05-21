South Africa

UCT scientist honoured for helping to save Japan's bluefin tuna

21 May 2019 - 13:39 By TimesLIVE
UCT's Doug Butterworth has been awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon, by Japan.
Image: pewtrusts.org

A South African scientist has been honoured by Japan for his contribution to the sustainable management of the country's fisheries.

Emeritus professor Doug Butterworth from the University of Cape Town (UCT) follows in the footsteps of Hollywood star Clint Eastwood, who was awarded the same honour - the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon - seven years ago.

Other recipients include French civil engineer Gustave Eiffel, who designed and oversaw construction of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Butterworth has been given the honour - awarded for distinguished achievements in the advancement of one's field - for his contribution to ensuring sustainable use of Japan's marine living resources, in particular southern bluefin tuna, one of the world's most valuable fish.

"I am very honoured to be recognised in such company and pay tribute to the colleagues who have assisted with my work," said Butterworth. 

Clint Eastwood with the Japanese consul-general in Los Angeles, Junichi Ihara, after the actor-director was bestowed with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon, in 2012.
Image: Japanese consulate/Leo Wang

The applied mathematician, who also holds a South African honour, the Order of Mapungubwe (silver), was responsible for developing the scientific methods underlying the management of nearly all of SA's major fisheries, according to a UCT statement.

It said he made major contributions internationally to the analysis and management of bluefin tuna and various whale populations, as well as Antarctic krill and fisheries in Canada and the US.

"In the two decades that Prof Butterworth has served on Japan's delegation to the Scientific Committee of the Commission for the Conservation of Southern Bluefin Tuna, he played a leading role in developing a management approach that saw the highly threatened resource under international litigation move to a situation where it is well on the route to recovery," said UCT.

John Beddington, former chief scientific adviser to the UK government, said Butterworth was among one of a small group of people he would cite as having made the biggest contribution to renewable resource management over the past few decades.

Leading South American fisheries scientist Ana Parma said Butterworth's impact had been amplified through training a generation of students, a number of whom are now leaders in the field.

UCT said Butterworth was recognised worldwide as a primary developer of an approach to fisheries management which allows the precautionary principle – which aims to minimise risks and protect fish stocks in the face of incomplete knowledge – to be incorporated into management decisions.

This had led to SA being regarded as the world leader in the field. Butterworth's advice on fisheries was widely sought, and he had helped more than 30 countries, fishing industry groupings and international fishery management organisations.

