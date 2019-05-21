South Africa

WATCH | Driver outfoxes hijackers in lightning-speed reverse manoeuvre

21 May 2019 - 13:10 By Lwandile Bhengu

A Durban motorist was able to outmanoeuvre two armed gunmen as they attempted to hijack him at the weekend.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the man can be seen seated in his red Audi at the entrance of what appears to be a residential complex in Musgrave Road, when a car pulls up behind it and two armed men surround the car. 

"The suspects held him at gunpoint and instructed him to get out of the vehicle," said KZN SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.

The driver managed to reverse out of the driveway, past the suspects' car and speed off.

Zwane said that a case of attempted hijacking is being investigated.

MORE

WATCH | Alert family scrapes tree as they escape armed hijackers

Just because you have a gun, does not mean you should use it.
News
1 week ago

Cash-in-transit robbers flee in hijacked police van after shoot-out in the Cape

Brazen gunmen who robbed a cash-in-transit vehicle then hijacked two vehicles – one of them a police van - in a bid to escape with the loot.
News
2 weeks ago

Homeowner comes under fire from robbers, gets last laugh as two nabbed

Alert neighbours helped nab armed housebreakers - also suspected of an attempted hijacking while fleeing - in Beyerspark, Boksburg North.
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Armed men drag student by the hair in brazen hijacking

A 19-year-old student from Namibia is shaken but determined to continue her studies after being shot at and dragged by the hair while being hijacked ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Four dead, 20 injured in N1 'horror crash' South Africa
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa's tough cabinet choices News
  3. Fikile Mbalula, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at odds over 'Ramaphosa effect' News
  4. Man caught allegedly masturbating at Virgin Active banned for life South Africa
  5. Struggling municipality's funds used to renovate Oscar Mabuyane's home News

Latest Videos

Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
Jacob and Duduzane Zuma arrive at Pietermaritzburg High Court
X