South Africa

Woman 'battered' for watching cartoons with her child

21 May 2019 - 09:55 By TimesLIVE
A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting the mother of his child.
Image: 123rf/ Keisuke Kai

A Johannesburg man is in police custody for allegedly throttling the mother of his child and beating her with his fists.

Captain Xoli Mbele said police arrested the 26-year-old man for domestic violence at York House, on the corner of Kerk and Loveday streets, at 6pm on Monday.

"It is alleged that the boyfriend assaulted the mother of his two-year-old daughter at about 2pm the same day.

"An argument erupted after the boyfriend came home under the influence of alcohol. He wanted them to change the channel on DStv while his girlfriend and child were watching cartoons."

Mbele said: "He choked her and assaulted her with his fists."

She was rescued by her neighbours, who heard her screams for help.

During the alleged assault, the man also allegedly damaged the television set, fridge and crockery.

An investigation is under way.

Mbele said the suspect will appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court soon.

