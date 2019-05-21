South Africa

Zille says Schwarzenegger attack didn't get media coverage because he's white, here's proof she's wrong

21 May 2019 - 12:26 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Helen Zille says that had a black American celebrity, and not Arnold Schwarzenegger, been attacked by a white person in Sandton, the incident would have caused a 'furore worldwide'.
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

Helen Zille says the assault of former American politician and movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger while he was in South Africa received hardly any media coverage "because he is white".

Zille said had he been a "black American celebrity" attacked by a white person, the incident would have caused a "furore worldwide".

The comment comes on the back of Zille arguing the existence of "black privilege" referring to corrupt politicians who loot the country and still get re-elected. Her comments drew widespread criticism, with thousands of people criticising the statement.

Helen Zille unapologetic about 'black privilege' message: 'Stop stigmatising whiteness'

Thousands of Twitter users were angered by Helen Zille's suggestion that black people now languish in privilege due to corruption and looting.
News
1 day ago

Contrary to Zille's claims, however, the incident was globally reported on by local and international media, including  CNN, TMZ, CBS news and The Guardian.

Schwarzenegger was attacked by a man on Saturday at the Sandton Convention Centre during his sports event, Arnold Classic Africa festival.

In a video which went viral on social media, a man is seen kicking him from the back. Schwarzenegger tumbles into the crowd, while his security guards quickly pull the man away. 

Her comment on Twitter got over 640 replies, 290 retweets and 1,000 likes. Many on the social media platform slammed her.

Mzansi wants to 'terminate' man who attacked Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger did not open a case against his attacker and is being praised for handling the matter with grace.
News
1 day ago

The Terminator will not lay charges against 'mischievous' attacker

Arnold Schwarzenegger has no intention of laying charges against a man who kicked him in the back in Johannesburg on Saturday night.
News
2 days ago

Arnie shrugs off 'idiot' who aimed kick at star's back in Sandton

Arnold Schwarzenegger, former California governor, bodybuilder and Terminator, didn’t even realise he had been kicked in the back by a man in Sandton ...
News
2 days ago

