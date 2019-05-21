Zille says Schwarzenegger attack didn't get media coverage because he's white, here's proof she's wrong
Helen Zille says the assault of former American politician and movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger while he was in South Africa received hardly any media coverage "because he is white".
Zille said had he been a "black American celebrity" attacked by a white person, the incident would have caused a "furore worldwide".
Yip. And it got hardly any coverage that I noticed. NOW IMAGINE if a black American celebrity, simply being kind and helpful, had been attacked like that by a white SAfrica. It would rightly have caused a furore worldwide. Double Standards. https://t.co/3CBTKfMcWq— Helen Zille (@helenzille) May 20, 2019
The comment comes on the back of Zille arguing the existence of "black privilege" referring to corrupt politicians who loot the country and still get re-elected. Her comments drew widespread criticism, with thousands of people criticising the statement.
Contrary to Zille's claims, however, the incident was globally reported on by local and international media, including CNN, TMZ, CBS news and The Guardian.
Schwarzenegger was attacked by a man on Saturday at the Sandton Convention Centre during his sports event, Arnold Classic Africa festival.
In a video which went viral on social media, a man is seen kicking him from the back. Schwarzenegger tumbles into the crowd, while his security guards quickly pull the man away.
Her comment on Twitter got over 640 replies, 290 retweets and 1,000 likes. Many on the social media platform slammed her.
Stop lying Gog'Helen. International news outlets reported this incident. It's nice that you trying to make a point but don't lie.— THOMAS MABASO 🇿🇦 (@ThomasMabaso92) May 20, 2019
Ma’am protect us from yourself please. pic.twitter.com/QkN59aLror— Thembani (@Themban85671817) May 20, 2019