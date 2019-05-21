Zille says Schwarzenegger attack didn't get media coverage because he's white, here's proof she's wrong

Contrary to Zille's claims, however, the incident was globally reported on by local and international media, including CNN, TMZ, CBS news and The Guardian.

Schwarzenegger was attacked by a man on Saturday at the Sandton Convention Centre during his sports event, Arnold Classic Africa festival.

In a video which went viral on social media, a man is seen kicking him from the back. Schwarzenegger tumbles into the crowd, while his security guards quickly pull the man away.

Her comment on Twitter got over 640 replies, 290 retweets and 1,000 likes. Many on the social media platform slammed her.