Cape Town's mountain of red tape strangling city, says chamber of commerce

Municipal red tape is strangling growth and job creation, says the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"Our city council is supposed to enable business and encourage good development but they have now become a disabling force," said chamber president Geoff Jacobs.

He said he had been alarmed by a conference of the Western Cape Property Development Forum last week where it was revealed that developments worth billions of rands had been abandoned because of bureaucratic delays.

This had contributed to a crisis in the construction industry in which hundreds of thousands of jobs had been lost.

An example given at the conference was the R1.6bn former Christiaan Barnard private hospital in the city centre - now replaced by a new building - which was aborted as a result of bureaucratic delays and "incompetence".