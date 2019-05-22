'Ethnic fights cost lives,' says prosecutor in black business mogul's k-word trial

Businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya's use of a derogatory racial term was meant to insult and "dehumanise" his former best friend Fani Titi.

This was the argument presented by the state on Wednesday during closing arguments from the prosecution and defence being heard in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Ngwenya, who spent almost five years on Robben Island, is facing charges of contravening a protection order and of crimen injuria for allegedly calling Investec chair and long-term friend Titi the k-word in a text message.

The conflict between Ngwenya and Titi stems from a business deal that turned sour.

Ngwenya claims Titi owes him nearly R54m.

Ngwenya allegedly called Free State-born Titi a "Qwaqwa k*****" and a "Bantustan boss" in an SMS that was intended for MRC Media managing director Aqeel Patel. Ngwenya told Patel, "You will bleed," and said Titi would "see his mother" - regarded by Titi as a threat to his life.

"It is disingenuous to suggest that the accused [Ngwenya] really believed that he could call Titi a Qwaqwa k***fir without causing serious harm to his dignity," said prosecutor Yusuf Baba.