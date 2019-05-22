Everyone wins when moms can breastfeed at work, experts agree

Dr Alison Feeley, a nutrition specialist at Unicef SA, said allowing breastfeeding in the workplace was the right thing for employers to do. She said that when a mother was supported, "you encourage her to be productive and give you her all".

"By allowing mothers the space to express milk for their babies during office time, you reduce the number of days she will have to take leave for her sick child, as their immune system would have been strong. They are bound to return to work sooner.

"That way the company does not have to spend too much on replacements and training - also, the less funds they will use on medical bills, which the company would be contributing to.

"The female workforce is growing, so this is a great opportunity to show support," added Feeley.

Ann Behr, deputy director at the department of health, focusing on child, youth and school health, said if malls could promote and protect breastfeeding, then why not the workplace?

"We are confident the workplace will embrace this. There is no awareness. We are having a site-by-site campaign. We advocate for breastfeeding in the workplace. We need to do more. Everyone should be involved in the reach-out. There are many benefits for the mother and the child," said Behr, adding that her office had been engaging in various campaigns.

"Yes, it will challenge some cultural, religious or gender biases - but that does not mean we should not have the conversation or implement."