South Africa

Henri van Breda loses another bid to appeal family murder conviction

22 May 2019 - 18:00 By Nico Gous
Henri van Breda has lost another appeal against his murder conviction.
Henri van Breda has lost another appeal against his murder conviction.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Henri van Breda has lost yet another bid to appeal his murder conviction.

Van Breda was found guilty of attacking and killing his parents and brother with an axe and leaving his sister for dead in their Stellenbosch home on January 27 2015.

Supreme Court of Appeal judge Mandisa Maya dismissed Van Breda’s third attempt in an order dated May 16, stamped May 17.

Maya wrote the appeal was "dismissed for the reason that no exceptional circumstances warranting reconsideration or variation of the decision refusing the application for leave to appeal have been established".

Van Breda’s previously also appealed to the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Cape Town high court. He was given three life sentences and an additional 15 years, all to be served concurrently.

This latest failure leaves the Constitutional Court as Van Breda’s last resort.

MORE:

WATCH | Justice is served - eight shocking murder trials in 2018

South Africa has seen a significant number of shocking murder cases in 2018. Here are eight that captured the country's attention - and ultimately ...
News
5 months ago

Henri van Breda fails in his attempt to appeal his sentence and conviction

Van Breda's petition to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein failed this week.
News
6 months ago

Axe attack survivor Marli van Breda to remain under curatorship until she is 21

Marli van Breda‚ the sister of family killer Henri van Breda‚ will remain under the curatorship of an advocate until just after her 21st birthday ...
News
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Zille says Schwarzenegger attack didn't get media coverage because he's white, ... South Africa
  2. SA judge dies from black mamba bite on Zambia holiday South Africa
  3. Fikile Mbalula, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at odds over 'Ramaphosa effect' News
  4. WATCH | Driver outfoxes hijackers in lightning-speed reverse manoeuvre South Africa
  5. Free State father had son 'taken out' to avoid paying maintenance South Africa

Latest Videos

SA's sixth parliament sworn in
Twitter in stitches over President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'jealous down' comment
X