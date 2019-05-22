South Africa

Key witness in Zuma case has vanished, says Thales

22 May 2019 - 20:00 By Karyn Maughan
Former president Jacob Zuma in court.
Image: Jackie Clausen / Pool

A key witness in the corruption case against Jacob Zuma has disappeared while a second will not be able to testify because he suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, the Pietermaritzburg High Court heard on Tuesday.

French arms company Thales, accused of bribing Zuma nearly two decades ago when he was deputy president, told the court there was “no way” it could receive a fair trial.

