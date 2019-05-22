KZN mayor's son and friend shot dead, seriously hurt third person in hospital
Tragedy unfolded on Tuesday evening when the son of Alfred Duma local municipality mayor Vincent Madlala was shot dead, along with a friend. A third person is in a serious condition in hospital.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said two counts of murder were being investigated after 28-year-old Siboniso Mondli Madlala and his 29-year-old friend were shot dead.
"The second deceased has not yet been identified. Unfortunately, we cannot divulge further details at this stage since the matter is still under investigation. No arrests have been made."
Zwane said the victims were shot in the chest and head.
ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said the incident occurred in the Ezakheni area, about 19km east of Ladysmith, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
"It is believed the mayor's son was shot in Ezakheni and rushed to his father's home. The mayor took him to Ladysmith police station, where he was met by awaiting ER24 paramedics. Sadly, his son died on scene."
Another person who was injured in the incident is believed to be in a serious condition in hospital.
In February, Oscar Hlatshwayo, 38, an executive director of engineering technical and infrastructure services at Alfred Duma local municipality, was shot several times during an apparent ambush after dropping his children at school.