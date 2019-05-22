South Africa

Man killed after truck knocks down wall in Johannesburg CBD

22 May 2019 - 13:43 By Iavan Pijoos
A tipper truck transporting recycling materials knocked down an 8m portion of a wall which then fell on two people.
A tipper truck transporting recycling materials knocked down an 8m portion of a wall which then fell on two people.
Image: Netcare911

One person died after a truck transporting recycling materials knocked down a wall in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the incident happened about 9.25am on the corner of Kruger and Marshall streets in the Johannesburg CBD.

Herbst said the tipper truck knocked down an 8m portion of a wall, which then collapsed on two people.

One man was declared dead on the scene while a woman sustained moderate injuries to her lower limbs. She was transported to hospital.

MORE

Woman and child killed in bed as wall collapses

A woman and a young boy died on Friday morning when a wall collapsed on them at a house in Slangspruit, Pietermaritzburg.
News
3 weeks ago

Death toll in KZN church collapse rises to 14

A woman who was fighting for her life in hospital after being crushed by a collapsed wall at a KZN church last month has succumbed to her injuries.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zille says Schwarzenegger attack didn't get media coverage because he's white, ... South Africa
  2. SA judge dies from black mamba bite on Zambia holiday South Africa
  3. Fikile Mbalula, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at odds over 'Ramaphosa effect' News
  4. WATCH | Driver outfoxes hijackers in lightning-speed reverse manoeuvre South Africa
  5. Free State father had son 'taken out' to avoid paying maintenance South Africa

Latest Videos

Twitter in stitches over President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'jealous down' comment
Zimbabweans remain in darkness as power cuts persist
X