South Africa

Sergeant and two accomplices arrested for stock theft in Limpopo

22 May 2019 - 17:47 By Nico Gous

A police sergeant and two accomplices were arrested in Musina, Limpopo, on Tuesday for alleged stock theft after cops seized a bakkie full of meat.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement on Wednesday that they received a tip-off that the stolen meat was being offloaded at a house in Mshenguville.

"On arrival, they found a pickup van loaded with cattle meat parked inside the yard belonging to a police sergeant attached to the Makhado police station," said Ngoepe.

The sergeant, 43, and his two alleged accomplices, aged 28 and 40, were arrested. The bakkie, still loaded with meat, was seized.

The suspects will appear in the Musina Magistrate's Court soon.

