Stash of cash, guns found as police arrest 'cash-in-transit robbers'

22 May 2019 - 11:13 By Iavan Pijoos

Police confirmed on Wednesday that two men were arrested in connection with a brazen cash-in-transit heist at Laudium Square in Pretoria.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said the men, aged 38 and 39, were arrested in Rietgat, Soshanguve, at 6am on Tuesday. They were travelling in a bakkie at the time.

He said a pistol with its serial number filed off was found hidden underneath the dashboard of the bakkie.

Police also found a large amount of South African and Mozambican currency under the seat.

"Further investigations led the task team to the houses of the suspects in Soshanguve, where an AK-47 rifle was recovered at one of them," he said.

The duo was charged with armed robbery and two counts of possession of unlicensed firearms, after the incident last week.

They are expected to appear soon in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

