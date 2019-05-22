Vuwani man linked to rape and robbery spree is finally arrested

A 39-year-old man being sought on 10 rape and robbery charges in a crime spree that struck fear into residents of Vuwani, in Limpopo, has been arrested.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said the man had terrorised the community of Vuwani and Thohoyandou between 2012 and 2015. He targeted victims aged 15 to 25.

Ngoepe said the man was arrested on Monday outside Polokwane.

In 2013, the knife-wielding man dragged a 15-year-old girl into the bush and raped her, Ngoepe said. She was robbed of R100 and sent home.

In 2014, he raped a 19-year-old woman in front of her boyfriend. They were attacked while walking home. Ngoepe said the couple was robbed of their belongings and groceries.

"The suspect managed to evade arrest and fled from Vuwani until he was caught in Polokwane on Monday," said Ngoepe.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Vuwani Magistrate's Court soon.