South Africa

Adam Catzavelos to stand trial over race rant filmed on Greek beach

23 May 2019 - 13:24 By nomahlubi jordaan
A screenshot of Adam Catzavelos from the video rant he shared to a WhatsApp group. From there, it was leaked and quickly went viral.
A screenshot of Adam Catzavelos from the video rant he shared to a WhatsApp group. From there, it was leaked and quickly went viral.
Image: Via Twitter/@MbuyiseniNdlozi

Businessman Adam Catzavelos, who catapulted to notoriety last August after a video of him using the k-word to celebrate the fact that there were no black people around him on a beach holiday went viral, is expected to appear in court next week.

TimesLIVE understands from legal sources that he will face a charge of crimen injuria in Randburg district court on Tuesday May 28.

The EFF in Gauteng had opened a case against him at the Bramley police station after the video surfaced.

The National Prosecuting Authority would say only that a warrant had been served, explaining that accused people could be named only after they had appeared in court.

The outrage over Catzavelos's comments led to his family’s business being dumped by major clients, including top-end restaurants, and he was fired from the business with immediate effect.

He went public to apologise for the damage his video had caused the country.

'Ethnic fights cost lives,' says prosecutor in black business mogul's k-word trial

Businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya's use of a derogatory racial term was meant to insult and "dehumanise" his former best friend Fani Titi.
News
23 hours ago

"I have watched my video and feel total shame. It is hard to put into words what I want to say and genuinely apologise‚" he said in a statement. "I don’t expect people to forgive me‚ but will spend the rest of my life repenting and trying to make up for my total lack of respect and judgment."

His brother, Nic, said last year that his younger brother's video rant had ripped apart the family and their parents had left the country.

In an interview with the Sunday Times in August 2018, Nic said: "Never in our home, growing up, was the k-word used. One doesn't learn things only at home."

Asked if he would cut ties with his brother, Nic said: "Will I abandon my brother? No. My brother is my blood. But it does not mean that I am not angry and do not condemn him for his actions."

MORE

'I watched my video & feel total shame': Adam Catzavelos apologises for k-word video

Adam Catzavelos‚ who caused national outrage after a video of him using the k-word went viral on Tuesday‚ has apologised to South Africa for the ...
News
8 months ago

Smokehouse and Grill restaurant forced to close in wake of Catzavelos racism scandal

The Smokehouse and Grill restaurant in Braamfontein has been forced to close its doors as a result of the reaction to the racism scandal involving ...
News
8 months ago

We need to tell our kids about racism, the heroes and its perpetrators - right back to Adam

At some point each generation should become accountable for itself, and reject the spread of racial hatred
Opinion & Analysis
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Zille says Schwarzenegger attack didn't get media coverage because he's white, ... South Africa
  2. SA judge dies from black mamba bite on Zambia holiday South Africa
  3. WATCH | Driver outfoxes hijackers in lightning-speed reverse manoeuvre South Africa
  4. WATCH | Bakkie rams car during 'road rage' punch-up in Makhanda South Africa
  5. Free State father had son 'taken out' to avoid paying maintenance South Africa

Latest Videos

SA's sixth parliament sworn in
Twitter in stitches over President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'jealous down' comment
X