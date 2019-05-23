Barry Roux to petition SCA after Coligny murder pair's appeal rejected

Barry Roux will directly petition the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) for leave to appeal the murder conviction of two Coligny farmworkers convicted of murder.

The Mmabatho High Court in October 2018 convicted Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte of murdering 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu in April 2017. Moshoeu was believed to have been thrown out of a moving bakkie.

After a lengthy trial the two were also found guilty of the boy's kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing a firearm.

AfriForum said in a media statement on Thursday afternoon the Mmabatho court turned down Doorewaard and Schutte's application for leave to appeal on Thursday morning. This meant they would now be taking the case to the SCA.

The organisation said it is footing the pair's legal bill "following the admission to four different persons by the only eyewitness in the murder case, Bonakele Pakisi, that he had lied in court in his evidence that he had seen how Doorewaard and Schutte murdered a teenager".

Pakisi told SowetanLIVE in January this year that he was shown a firearm and was forced to read an already prepared statement to "confess" that he had lied in court.