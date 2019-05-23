Cape Town surfer 'murderers' were out on bail for hijacking

A second suspect appeared in the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday for the murder of surfer David Wolfromm.

Mark Anthony Williams, 33, was arrested in Philippi on Wednesday, two weeks after he and co-accused, Wilson Wilschut, 30, allegedly robbed Wolfromm and shot him before loading him into the back of his silver Nissan X-Trail and stealing it.

Both men are out on bail for a separate hijacking incident they allegedly committed in Simon's Town.

Police said on Thursday that Williams was arrested after a "task team" was established to find him.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk Williams was charged with murder, kidnapping, malicious damage to property and defeating the course of justice.

Wilschut was arrested days after the murder which happened on the late afternoon of May 8 as Wolfromm came out of the sea after surfing at Witsand, a quiet beach in the Cape Town southern peninsula.

According to the state, the men stole the vehicle and attempted to show off their "new car" to two women who were walking on the road nearby.

One of the women, a state witness, said she knew the accused and she and her friend got into the car when he asked them if they wanted a ride.

But unbeknown to the women, Wolframm was lying in the back of the SUV under a towel and bleeding from a bullet wound.

"When the witness got in the vehicle the back seat was folded down. There was something covered in a towel. When she asked what it was the accused told her not to worry," said the prosecution during Wilschut's appearance in court last week.

According to the state, Wilschut crashed into another vehicle and the driver gave chase as the accused sped towards Soetwater, near Kommetjie.

The witnesses claim to have shouted at the accused to let them out.

When the car stopped, the driver of the other vehicle was hot on their trail and Wilschut allegedly threatened him with a firearm.

After that, the witness said Wilschut asked Williams for a lighter and set Wolfromm's car on fire with him inside.

When emergency services extinguished the fire they found Wolfromm, 38, in the car with a bullet wound.

Wilschut was allegedly arrested with a .38 special revolver in his possession.

The matter was postponed to Tuesday May 21 for a bail application. Williams will also appear again on May 28 for a second appearance.