South Africa

Case opened against Virgin Active masturbator

23 May 2019 - 19:54 By Naledi Shange
A Virgin Active customer posted a video of a man seemingly masturbating at the Virgin Active gym in Stellenbosch.
Image: @heleneargy via Twitter

Western Cape police have confirmed that a case of sexual assault has been opened against a man who was filmed allegedly masturbating on the floor of the Virgin Active gym in Stellenbosch.

Captain FC van Wyk said the case was opened on Monday.

“[The case is] under investigation. No arrest yet,” Van Wyk said.

Police did not immediately disclose who had laid the charge against the man.

Last week, the gym said it had banned the man from its gym for life. He was allegedly caught in the act by another gym member who recorded and posted the video on Twitter.

"I want this man’s face to go viral. This was at the Virgin Active in Stellenbosch @virginactiveSA.  Absolutely abysmal behaviour," the poster captioned the video.

The four-second-long clip, which was apparently taken in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape, showed the young man dressed in a red t-shirt and red shorts, sitting on the floor in the middle of the gym.

One of his hands is inside his pants as he holds his phone in the other hand. His phone is seemingly pointed in the direction of an unsuspecting woman in the gym, who is doing squats.

Other gym members around the perpetrator are seemingly unaware of the man's gestures.

Virgin Active agreed that the man's behaviour was despicable and said they had immediately taken action against him, terminating his membership.

