'Extraordinary judge' killed by black mamba to be cremated in Zambia

The labour court judge killed by a snakebite in northern Zambia on Monday was due to be cremated on Thursday in Lusaka.

A statement issued on behalf of the family of Anton Steenkamp said the Western Cape judge's ashes would be brought home by his wife, Catherine.

Following Steenkamp's death from a black mamba bite, the statement said he died in a remote part of Zambia during a holiday with Catherine.

"A memorial service will be held shortly and further details as to the date and venue will be released once finalised," it said.

"We take this opportunity to thank everyone for their incredible support in this time of grief."