Family devastated as week-long search for missing Durban man continues

The family of missing 27-year-old Chatsworth resident Anil Chutri is devastated after he left his Montford home last Friday and failed to return.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Anil's brother, Sashen, 31, said his family was heartbroken.

"He's been missing for almost a week, my family are distraught and we're not getting answers from the police."

Sashen said on the day of his disappearance his brother was on leave and was last seen leaving home at around 1pm.

"Our landlord saw him leave at that time. We know that he was out with some friends that evening and, according to one of his friends, he was dropped off at the corner of 701 and 719 in Chatsworth that night."