South Africa

Family devastated as week-long search for missing Durban man continues

23 May 2019 - 18:35 By Orrin Singh
Anil Chutri was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and blue takkies at the time of his disappearance in Montford, Chatsworth, on Friday May 17, 2019
Image: Sashen Chutri

The family of missing 27-year-old Chatsworth resident Anil Chutri is devastated after he left his Montford home last Friday and failed to return. 

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Anil's brother, Sashen, 31, said his family was heartbroken. 

"He's been missing for almost a week, my family are distraught and we're not getting answers from the police."

Sashen said on the day of his disappearance his brother was on leave and was last seen leaving home at around 1pm. 

"Our landlord saw him leave at that time. We know that he was out with some friends that evening and, according to one of his friends, he was dropped off at the corner of 701 and 719 in Chatsworth that night."

The area where Anil was allegedly dropped off by his friends on Friday night in Montford, Chatsworth
Image: Google maps

He said Anil's phone had been switched off and that the nightmare ordeal had placed an immense amount of strain on his mother and Anil's fiancee. 

"My mother is completely devastated and so is his fiancee, they are meant to get married in December," he said. 

Meanwhile police have appealed to members of the public for assistance in the case. 

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said Anil was last seen wearing  blue jeans, a white t-shirt and blue takkies.

"He is medium in complexion with an average weight and 1.5 metres in height. The reason for his disappearance is unknown at this stage and we are appealing to the community to assist us if they are aware of his whereabouts."

Zwane said anyone with information should contact Detective Warrant Officer Cleo Loganathan of Chatsworth SAPS on 079 837 4182 or alternatively call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

