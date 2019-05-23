Family devastated as week-long search for missing Durban man continues
The family of missing 27-year-old Chatsworth resident Anil Chutri is devastated after he left his Montford home last Friday and failed to return.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Anil's brother, Sashen, 31, said his family was heartbroken.
"He's been missing for almost a week, my family are distraught and we're not getting answers from the police."
Sashen said on the day of his disappearance his brother was on leave and was last seen leaving home at around 1pm.
"Our landlord saw him leave at that time. We know that he was out with some friends that evening and, according to one of his friends, he was dropped off at the corner of 701 and 719 in Chatsworth that night."
He said Anil's phone had been switched off and that the nightmare ordeal had placed an immense amount of strain on his mother and Anil's fiancee.
"My mother is completely devastated and so is his fiancee, they are meant to get married in December," he said.
Meanwhile police have appealed to members of the public for assistance in the case.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said Anil was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and blue takkies.
"He is medium in complexion with an average weight and 1.5 metres in height. The reason for his disappearance is unknown at this stage and we are appealing to the community to assist us if they are aware of his whereabouts."
Zwane said anyone with information should contact Detective Warrant Officer Cleo Loganathan of Chatsworth SAPS on 079 837 4182 or alternatively call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.