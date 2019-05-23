K-word can be offensive only when used by whites, says Ngwenya's lawyer

The alleged threat made by businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya that he would kill his former business associates is a fabrication, the defence argued on Thursday.

"The accused denies emphatically that he uttered the words that he 'would kill these dogs'. It's a concoction," said Ngwenya's lawyer, advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi, during closing arguments in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Ngwenya is facing charges of contravening a protection order and of crimen injuria for allegedly calling Investec chair and former long-term friend, Fani Titi, the k-word in a text message.

The conflict between Ngwenya and Titi stems from a business deal that turned sour.

Ngwenya allegedly sent SMSes telling MRC Media managing director Aqeel Patel "you will bleed," and that Titi would "see his mother" - regarded by Titi as a threat to his life.

Buthelezi said it was improbable that Ngwenya would issue a threat to kill Patel and Titi as he knew his limitations as stated in the protection order.