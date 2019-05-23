Murder left our lives in pieces, Gill Packham's sisters tell judge

“I will never know the answer to that, but I do know that collectively, we failed her. We failed to help her see that it is ok to walk away from a relationship or marriage that was not good for her; we failed to help her see that there are always options and we failed to help her know that she was loved by so many and we would have done anything to help her.

“I can quantify costs of counselling, travel costs to South Africa, but one cannot quantify the impact that this crime will have on me and my whole family for the rest of our lives.

“My children will never get the opportunity to take part in the biggest family reunion that was planned in over 20 years; they will not get to take part in their cousin’s wedding, they will not get to feel what it means to be part of a big international family.

“We will not get to see Gill celebrating her daughter’s wedding, or see her being a graceful grandmother, or share their birthdays, Christmas or other celebrations.

“All this has been taken not only from me and my family, but also my sisters, their families, and Gill’s daughters. One cannot quantify this in dollars or rands as those events and memories are priceless.”