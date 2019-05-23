South Africa

Neighbour who killed six-year-old Stacey Adams gets four life terms

23 May 2019 - 16:35 By Dave Chambers
Community members at the funeral of six-year-old Stacey Adams in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain. Stacey's body was found opposite her grandmother's house in a shallow grave next to a Wendy house.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

A man who murdered a six-year-old girl in Cape Town was handed four life sentences on Thursday.

Christopher Brown, 25, who murdered Stacey Adams in June 2018, was also convicted of murdering his former girlfriend, Thulisa Lavisa, in Khayelitsha in 2015.

His sentences in Stacey's case were for two counts of rape, murder and assault.

Brown was arrested after Stacey’s body was found in a shallow grave behind the Wendy house where he lived in Mitchells Plain, a day after she disappeared.

The grave was in full view of the porch of the Adams family home in Eastridge, and the little girl’s family had known Brown since he was a child.

The community reacted to the find by petrol-bombing Brown’s family home while police were inside conducting a search for Stacey.

Police used rubber bullets to disperse residents and escorted Brown away in an armoured Nyala.

Sgt Randall Davids with, from left, Maj-Gen Hendrik Burger, Western Cape commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula and Maj-Gen Mpumelelo Manci.
Image: SA Police Service

The investigating officer in the case, Sgt Randall Davids, was awarded a certificate of recognition on Thursday by Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula.

Speaking at the ceremony, Jula reiterated the importance of handling reports of missing persons with the urgency required.

"In a province where crimes against women and children are so prevalent, every minute matters. No complainant must be turned away from a police station," he said.

"Communities are also urged to report missing persons immediately."

