Neighbour who killed six-year-old Stacey Adams gets four life terms

A man who murdered a six-year-old girl in Cape Town was handed four life sentences on Thursday.

Christopher Brown, 25, who murdered Stacey Adams in June 2018, was also convicted of murdering his former girlfriend, Thulisa Lavisa, in Khayelitsha in 2015.

His sentences in Stacey's case were for two counts of rape, murder and assault.

Brown was arrested after Stacey’s body was found in a shallow grave behind the Wendy house where he lived in Mitchells Plain, a day after she disappeared.