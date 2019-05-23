South Africa

Police called in, students warned as Unisa May/June exam papers leaked

23 May 2019 - 11:07 By timeslive
Unisa has warned that cheating students will have their modules cancelled and their marks withdrawn.
Image: Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

The University of South Africa (Unisa) confirmed on Thursday that examination question papers scheduled to be written during the May/June 2019 exam period have been "compromised". 

"The matter has been reported to the police's commercial crimes investigation unit, which will be embarking on an intensive investigation to establish where and how the examination question papers have been leaked," the institution said.

The university said it would also initiate a forensic audit of its processes.

"Students are encouraged not to participate in such fraudulent activities as any students who are identified as having participated may be referred to the student disciplinary unit for investigation and disciplinary measures," Unisa warned. "Should students be found guilty of contravening the student disciplinary code, their module/s will be cancelled and marks will be withdrawn."

