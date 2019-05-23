South Africa

Three arrested after police officers gunned down protecting Durban councillor

23 May 2019 - 08:04 By Orrin Singh
Two metro police officers, Sergeant Zephinia Fanifami Dladla and Constable Sonto Emmelinall Mhlanga, were gunned down on Monday night outside the house of a Durban councillor.
Image: Supplied

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of two metro police officers on Monday night, the Hawks have confirmed.

Spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said police were on scene in KwaMashu on Thursday morning with two of the suspects.

"Two are here with us and one is wounded in hospital." Mhlongo did not elaborate on how the third suspect was wounded.

Sergeant Zephinia Fanifami Dladla, 61, and his 40-year-old colleague, Constable Sonto Emmelinall Mhlanga, were stationed outside the home of ward 52 councillor Moses Zulu in Bhambayi, near Phoenix, when they came under attack.

Metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said Mhlongo and Dladla had been assigned to councillor protection.

"The suspects fired multiple shots at them, killing the male in the driver’s seat and the female, who was also in the vehicle.”

Cllr Zulu, who was inside his home at the time, was not injured in the attack. 

The police officers were stationed outside his home following threats on his life.

This is a developing story.

Two metro cops shot dead protecting Durban councillor's house

Police are on the hunt for suspects who shot and killed two metro police officers and stole their firearms on Monday night.
News
2 days ago

