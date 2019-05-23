Three months later, but is the M2 highway project at a standstill?

There appeared to be no construction workers on site this week at the bridge between the Crown Interchange and Maritzburg Street on the M2 highway in Joburg - despite it being closed since February for rehabilitation.

Instead, a visit to the site by Times Select this week revealed that homeless people – who were evicted before work started on the site – are back living underneath the bridge.

A leaked document from the City of Johannesburg seems to suggest that no work has been done in the three months since the M2 was closed for rehabilitation, although the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) denied this.