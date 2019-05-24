Body of 'kidnapped' Duduza boy found in a stream

Gauteng police on Friday confirmed that the body of a nine-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped in Duduza, Ekurhuleni, had been found.

Sergeant Harry Manaka said that the body of Ntokozo Ginya was found in a small stream on Thursday.

“The case that was initially opened was that of a missing person but following information from his friends, it was changed to kidnapping,” said Manaka.

After opening a missing person’s case, police had reportedly later learnt from two of Ginya’s friends that the three of them were walking back from a shop on May 16 when they were called by a man in a white VW Golf.

There may have been two other people in the car.

The friends told police that they had refused to approach the car but Ginya did and was reportedly pulled inside. The vehicle had then sped off.

Manaka said police were trying to piece together what had happened.

He confirmed however, that when Ginya’s body was found, it was fully intact with no visible injuries.

“The doctor who saw the body informed us that there were no signs of a struggle and it looked like a drowning but the police are re-constructing the scene and are re-interviewing witnesses and getting their statements again, but these are children who are around his age,” Manaka said.