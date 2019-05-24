South Africa

Celebrity videographer critical after car riddled with bullets in Durban

24 May 2019 - 13:29 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Daryl Kotze's car was riddled with bullets on the N3 on Thursday evening
Image: Daryl Kotze/Facebook

A Durban videographer is critical but stable in hospital after the car he was travelling in on the N3 highway was riddled with bullets by unknown shooters on Thursday.

Daryl Kotze, 32, was on his way home after landing at King Shaka International Airport when he came under fire as he was approaching Durban.

His family believe the attack was a case of "mistaken identity".

Tonight my buddy, neighbour and bru was gunned down on the N3 just before the Brickfield offramp. Not sure if it was a...

Posted by Janus Horn on Thursday, May 23, 2019

The father of two suffered injuries to his back, under his arm, upper leg and lower leg.

"He is critical but stable and his prognosis is looking good. We are just happy he is alive," said Kotze’s brother-in-law, Mark Lalse.

He said that the family didn't understand why Kotze was attacked but believed it might have been a case of mistaken identity.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said that a case of attempted murder was being investigated by Sydenham police.

