Durban man crushed to death under a concrete fence

A Durban man was crushed to death when a concrete fence collapsed on him on Friday.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics were summoned to South Coast Road, south of the city, about 2pm.

The man was apparently working on the fence when the tragedy occurred.

"Unfortunately the man, believed to be about 35, sustained major head trauma and succumbed to his injuries. He was declared dead on the scene." said Jamieson.

He said police were investigating.