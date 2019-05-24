Eskom’s CEO Phakamani Hadebe resigns saying 'unimaginable demands' of job put strain on his health

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe has resigned from his position.

A statement issued by the power utility on Friday said that Hadebe would serve notice until the end of July.

He cited health reasons for his resignation.

"It is no secret that this role comes with unimaginable demands which have unfortunately had a negative impact on my health. In the best interests of Eskom and my family, I have therefore decided to step down, “ Hadebe was quoted as saying.

"It has been a privilege to serve South Africans as the Group Chief Executive (GCE) of Eskom. I am humbled and grateful to have contributed towards the stability for an organisation that is critical for our economy. I am particularly grateful to the board, the EXCO, and all our employees for their resilience and support during this journey," he added.

Eskom board chairman Jabu Mabuza described Hadebe’s resignation as a huge loss to the company.

"We have learnt to depend on his resilience to drive the kind of transformation that South Africa expects of our organisation. Appreciating the toll that this takes on an individual, we have had to, with regret, accept his decision" he said, thanking him for his contribution to the company.