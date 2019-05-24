Gift of the Givers founder awarded honorary doctorate

The North West University on Wednesday honoured Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman for his humanitarian work - but the humble physician, who is originally from the North West, said this award was about more than himself.

“This pays credit to all the people that work with me, all the donors, my teams. So those recognitions are not because of you but it is because of everything that everybody else has done,” he told TimesLIVE.

“It’s a recognition of my team and everybody else who supports us in doing the work,” he added.

The Potchefstroom-based university bestowed an honorary doctorate on Sooliman, which is reportedly his eighth, labeling him an “individual with extraordinary leadership traits who has made exceptional contributions towards cross-border and international cooperation”.