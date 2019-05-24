South Africa

Halala! Honorary doctorate for Thuli Madonsela & Mzansi is here for it

24 May 2019 - 11:20 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Thuli Madonsela was awarded an honorary doctorate by NWU on May 23 2019.
Image: Twitter/@theNWU

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for former public protector Thuli Madonsela after she was awarded an honorary doctorate by North-West University (NWU) on Thursday. 

The doctorate was awarded for her work in law reform and the role she played in promoting democracy in South Africa.

NWU said it was privileged to bestow the accolade on "this formidable woman".

"Her exceptional achievements of a non-academic nature, substantiated by her important contribution to both the protection and strengthening of constitutional democracy in North West and South Africa, with specific focus on the identification and elimination of corruption, induced the law faculty of the NWU to nominate her for an honorary doctorate," said NWU.

The university also said it was inspired by her exceptional work and achievements for the country.

"The honorary degree is further inspired by her exceptional services to and achievements for South Africa, and her exceptional contributions in the sphere of justice, society, corporate governance and government."

Here are some of the congratulatory messages that poured in.

