Hermione Cronje's prosecutors will target corruption big fish, not foot soldiers

The investigative directorate in the office of the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) will focus on those who have systematically and actively sought to corrupt government procurement systems and processes for private gain.

Hermione Cronje, who was appointed head of the directorate by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, said it was envisaged her unit would take on only a few cases.

"Our case selection criteria will ensure that we address those who planned, orchestrated and instigated the corruption of the system, and those who ultimately derived benefit from the looting of state coffers, not only those foot soldiers who were merely implanting their corrupt schemes," Cronje said.

She said the unit wanted to address those who actively and systematically weakened the capacity of the criminal justice system to ensure that the corrupt escaped accountability for their crimes.