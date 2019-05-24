South Africa

Man's decomposed body found in ceiling at Durban hospital

24 May 2019 - 18:00 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Police discovered the body of a man in the ceiling at a hospital in Durban on Friday, May 24 2019.
Police discovered the body of a man in the ceiling at a hospital in Durban on Friday, May 24 2019.
Image: Supplied

The decomposed body of a man was discovered in the ceiling of a hospital in Durban on Friday.

The gruesome discovery was made by members of Search and Rescue, the Durban K9 unit and police officials who were called out to the trauma unit of the Mahatma Gandhi hospital in Phoenix, south of Durban.

Police removed some of the ceiling panels, above shelves stacked with files and paper, to reach the body.

KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that an inquest docket had been opened.

"An investigation is under way to identify and determine how it got there," added Zwane.

MORE

Celebrity videographer critical after car riddled with bullets in Durban

A Durban videographer has been left in a critical, but stable condition after a shooting that his family believe was a case of mistaken identity.
News
4 hours ago

Three arrested after police officers gunned down protecting Durban councillor

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of two metro police officers
News
1 day ago

Four more South Africans return home after Egypt tour bus attack

Four South Africans who remained in Egypt for medical care after Sunday's roadside bomb blast that targeted the tourist bus they were travelling on ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bakkie rams car during 'road rage' punch-up in Makhanda South Africa
  2. Dark clouds brewing over SA Weather Service after public protector's report South Africa
  3. Woman's burnt body found with breasts cut off and knife stuck in neck South Africa
  4. Zille says Schwarzenegger attack didn't get media coverage because he's white, ... South Africa
  5. 'His car was on fire, so why didn't he get out?' asks Ford Kuga inquest judge South Africa

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X