Prayer a recipe for grandmother who is turning 100

"I pray to God every time," Violet Smith, a grandmother of 10 who will turn 100 on Wednesday, said as she described her secret to reaching the milestone.

Smith was born in Mount Ayliff in the Eastern Cape to an English father, William Harper, who came to South Africa to fight in the first World War, and Mary Khumalo. She was the third of five children.

She said her father had three other wives.

“My granny, her mommy, was the first wife. He met my second granny, whose father was a priest. There were four in all,” Smith’s oldest daughter, Lillian, 70, said.

Smith described her early years at St Cuthberts mission school in Tsolo, which she attended until standard six. She then went to Durban to work for a Jewish family.

It was during the second World War that she met her husband, Archibald Smith.