Stamrood's stamina takes him to a century of Robben Island swims

Stamrood, 45, is the second person to complete 100 crossings between the Island and Blouberg - a distance of 7.5km - after his friend Theodore Yach, who died last year.

"I’m dedicating this swim to Theo, who was with me when I did my 50th crossing and he would have been with me today," said Stamrood.

"I trained with him often and swam a number of Robben Island crossings with him, including his 100th."

Stamrood has come a long way since his first 11km swim in 2003, when he considered the crossing "the Everest of long distance swims".

Between his first and 100th crossings he has braved Antarctic waters and was part of the team for the first US-to-Russia mainland to mainland relay. He has also swum across the Straits of Gibraltar from Europe to Africa.

Despite the pressure of his 100th Island swim, Stamrood was able to "mess around a little bit" and was photographed enjoying a bottle of champagne somewhere off the coast.

Stamrood was accompanied in the support boat by another South African swimming legend, Lewis Pugh, who said his friend’s accomplishment showed real mental fortitude and "vasbyt".